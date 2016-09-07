Golfers get ready for popular Bay Festival

The ever popular Morecambe Bay Golf Festival gets underway next week with competitors travelling from all quarters of the United Kingdom to take part in the 16th running of the event which is staged at Morecambe, Heysham and Lancaster.

This year there is a new man at the helm after Rob Kavanagh, the festival’s founder decided to call it a day and hand over the running to Tony Wilkinson, a former captain at Heysham Golf Club.

The original idea behind the festival was to extend the golfing season and promote the attractions of the local clubs and the local area.

Since it started back in 2000, the festival has attracted hundreds of competitors and help boost the local economy.

This year is no exception and with the prize money nearing the £10,000 there will be plenty at stake for those taking part.

Tony Wilkinson said: “Rob and his right hand man Sam Holmes are a difficult team to follow, but they have left behind a thiriving event and it is my hope I can build on that.

“Our aim now is to continue making financial contributions to the three clubs and to the local charities we support.

“The festival has always had tremendous support from the clubs and from local sponsors and we are hoping to continue to build on that in the future”.

For more information, you can visit morecambaygolffestival.com where there is also details of results, photos of the event and booking forms for next year.