Garstang’s prize performers pick up their awards

Garstang Ladies Hockey Club’s prize performers for the 2016/17 season were honoured at the club’s annual presentation evening.

It came after a season in which the seconds won the Caley Cup and the thirds the Lishman Cup.

In the league, the firsts finished fourth, while the seconds gained promotion by winning the title on goal difference from Windermere; yet more success after being shortlisted for England Hockey’s Team of the Year award.

The thirds added to their cup success with third place in their division, while a fourth team made up of 13 to 14-year-olds and some slightly older players bounced back after a difficult start.

Elsewhere the Under-13s and Under-15s came seventh and fourth in their leagues and showed great promise.

Off the field, the club holds junior camps, while they won the Community Organisation of the Year category at the Preston Sports Awards, while Holly Hunter was named as Young Achiever of the Year.

Several junior players represented Lancashire including Grace McGarvey, Libby Baxter, Holly Hunter and Kathryn Watson, while Alanis Parkinson was selected in the North Under-21 squad and Holly Hunter was picked for Manchester Pumas.

The award winners were as follows; Under-13s: Katie Little; Under-15s: Holly Hunter; Junior Player: Caitlin Ball; Most Improved: Grace McGarvey; Committee Junior Player: Alice Noble; Clubperson: Josie Rice; Defender of the Year: Charlotte Willis; Top Goalscorer: Holly Hunter; Firsts’ Manager’s Player: Gemma Trickett; Firsts’ Players’ Player: Donna Richardson and Di Roe; Seconds’ Manager’s Player: Hannah Crawshay; Seconds’ Players’ Player: Holly Wilson; Thirds’ Manager’s Player: Jemimah Towers; Thirds’ Player’s Player Nicky Oddie; Fourths’ Manager’s Player: Pippa Chapman; Fourths’ Player’s Player: Mia Brown.