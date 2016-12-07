Family affair for Morecambe Sailing Club’s Whiteleys

There were feathers in the cap for the Whiteley family with father, Nick, taking first place and daughter and son, April and Jamie, following him home in Morecambe Sailing Club’s Turkey Chase meeting on the bay on Sunday.

Nick took charge of the family’s Supernova dinghy while April and Jamie settled for the family Kestrel boat.

Just behind the Whiteleys in third place were Phil Chandler and Dyane Silvester in a club Enterprise dinghy.

Morecambe Bay provided near ideal conditions of sunshine and a strong breeze which suited newcomers, old hands and members of the club’s youth section.

The Turkey Chase is so called as there is always a draw for a Christmas turkey with all involved, Tyrone Lewis, the winner this year.

Officer of the day was David Edwards and the safety boats were helmed by Keith Byers and Dave Imeson.