Dismal run with bat continues

It was a familiar story for Lancaster as their batting folded once again against Chorley on Saturday.

Temporary skipper Iain Perrieman lost the toss after a two-hour delay for rain at Windsor Park.

Kieran McCullough and Ed Moulton found early joy in the seamer friendly conditions as Lancaster continued to smart from last week’s embarrassing loss having been bowled out for just 15 at Preston.

Jamie Heywood was castled by a superb Moulton nip backer and number three Rajat Agarwal had no answer to McCullough - a leading edge finding third slip at 9 for 2.

A dire situation got worse when Alex Metcalfe nicked the left armer behind.

Kieran Moffat added a touch a tragic comedy to the latest collapse - hitting the ball straight to short mid-wicket, setting off and being run out by a considerable distance - 9 for 4.

A repeat performance was avoided as Sam Moorby and pro Abhimanyu Khod helped Lancaster limp to 25 for 4. But the wheels soon jolted loose again – this time it was sub pro Nekoli Parris who did the damage as Moorby played across the off spinner’s arm ball.

Khod’s resistance wilted against Ian Oakes - a leading edge finding sprawling Ed Moulton as mid-wicket as the Indian professional departed for 13.

Young Reuben Orr became Parris’ second scalp but stand-in captain Perrieman tried to stop the rot by counter attaching in his 17, which turned out to be the top score of the innings.

He too followed at 50-8 however top edging fellow Barbadian Parris straight to Andy Holdsworth.

Lee Sparks tried and failed to hit Ian Oakes out of the park - stumped by a mile and Ben Simm capped off the sorry performance going in identical fashion to Perrieman to gift Parris his fourth.

Showers prolonged the agony for Lancaster before Stu Naden and Ian Dickinson broke the back of the bite size total of 52.

Simm took the consolation wicket with him of Naden for 20, Liam Moffat taking the catch, but it provided little comfort in an otherwise dismal effort.

Lancaster lost by nine wickets in the only completed game of the day and sit bottom of the Northern League table.