Differing fortunes for Vale’s squash sides

Teams from the Vale of Lune suffered differing fortunes in the latest round of matches in the North West Counties Squash League.

Vale 1, riding high in Division Four North, won 3-2 away against the bottom club Blackpool South Shore 2.

John Lambert at No 1 and Andy Haines at No 2 each won 3-0.

Shaun Gorry lost 3-0 while Dave Jewitt took one game off his opponent before plunging to defeat.

Mathew George at five started the night well with a 3-2 win.

Vale 1 are in second place in their division, five points behind YMCA Thornton 1 who have a match in hand.

In contrast, Vale 2 - currently seventh in Division Five North - suffered a 3-2 reverse against the 10th-placed team, South Shore 3.

The playing order was juggled as players arrived at Powderhouse Lane, so No 2 Stuart Featon saw action first, winning 3-0.

Steve Thompson returned to league squash for the first time in two years but lost 3-0 playing at No 5, while, Chris Halldearn at four battled hard against a younger opponent only to lose 3-0.

Joe Hopkinson at No 3 went two games up, lost the next two and was a tired loser of the decider.

Teenager Max Castaldi showed all his customary cool in the battle of the No 1 players.

In a match of switching fortunes, he lost the first, won the second, lost the third after a titanic 18-20 struggle, then won the fourth.

Sadly, in the fifth Max came close but could not overcome his opponent.