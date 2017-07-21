Davis Cup player becomes honorary member of Lancaster Tennis Club

Lancaster Tennis Club have appointed Danny Sapsford of Bright Ideas for Tennis as an honorary member.

Danny and fellow-coach and Davis Cup player Luke Milligan have visited the club twice, delivering top quality fun coaching and demonstrations and have been very supportive of the club’s juniors and development plans.

Through the coaching they delivered, and the raffling of a T-shirt signed by former British number one Tim Henman, funds were raised for the club which have been invested in the juniors and in forming links with the Marsh Centre.

Danny played on the professional tennis tour from 1987 to 1999, reaching a career high ATP singles ranking of 170 and 83 in doubles.

He represented Great Britain in the Davis Cup from 1990 to 1995 and competed in all four Grand Slams with his best performance coming at Wimbledon in 1999, where he made the third round before losing to eventual champion, Pete Sampras.

In 1998, Danny became the men’s national singles champion, and he also won the doubles event on three separate occasions.

Wins during his career include against Henman, Rusedski, Korda, Gilbert and Kuerten. After retiring Danny became an LTA national coach, overseeing a squad of boys who won European singles and doubles titles, Grand Slam and ITF world doubles titles, and junior/senior national singles titles.

He is now Director of Bright Ideas for Tennis, which is a charity set up to support the development of tennis across the country.