Dave Chisnall powers to two wins in darts Premier League

Morecambe darts ace Dave Chisnall enjoyed his best night yet in the 2017 Betway Premier League thanks to two wins in Belfast.

2015 Premier League semi-finalist Chisnall moved two points behind the top four as he capitalised on his double-header with wins over Adrian Lewis and Phil Taylor live on Sky Sports.

Chisnall opened the night by claiming his first win since Week Five in Exeter - when he also doubled up, in the absence of Van Gerwen - by seeing off Lewis 7-3.

After Chisnall raced into a three-leg lead - including a 13-darter followed by an 11-darter - before Lewis took two of the next three, with a 99 finish and a 13-darter, to pull back to 4-2.

Lewis then opened a fourth successive leg with a 180 in the seventh, only to see Chisnall fire in a maximum to set up double 16 as he claimed a crucial leg to lead 5-2.

Three missed doubles allowed Chisnall to move 6-2 up with a 76 checkout, and though Lewis took out 70 to keep his hopes alive, the Morecambe thrower held his nerve to close out victory on double one.

He then returned to the stage to defeat Taylor 7-2 in the night’s final fixture, averaging 104 as he won his fifth game of the season.

A pair of 13-darters and a 14-dart leg helped Chisnall into a 4-1 lead, with Taylor replying with a 14-darter before Chisnall took the next three - including an 11-dart break of throw - to complete a memorable night.

“It’s been a great night,” said Chisnall.

“I’m very pleased with how it’s gone and I’m happy to have got the four points tonight.

“I’ve been playing well and hitting lots of 180s but in the last two weeks I’ve not hit the doubles at the crucial times and today I did.

“I’m in with a shout and if I can keep playing like I have tonight then there’s no reason I can’t make it into the top four.”

The Betway Premier League continues next week at The Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham. For tickets, call 0844 338 8000 or visit www.theticketfactory.com .

Full results at the SSE Arena

Dave Chisnall 7-3 Adrian Lewis

Phil Taylor 7-4 Gary Anderson

Peter Wright 7-3 James Wade

Michael van Gerwen 7-2 Raymond van Barneveld

Dave Chisnall 7-2 Phil Taylor

Van Gerwen leads the table with 19 points, followed by Peter Wright (17), Phil Taylor (15), Gary Anderson (14), Raymond van Barneveld (14), Adrian Lewis (13), Dave Chisnall (12) and James Wade (10)