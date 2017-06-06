Chisnall’s World Cup run ends in semi-finals

Dave Chisnall’s bid to help England win the World Cup of Darts ended in the semi-finals.

The Morecambe ace teamed up with Adrian Lewis in the pairs competition and enjoyed a good run in Frankfurt until coming up against eventual champions the Netherlands in the last four.

Michael van Gerwen and Raymond van Barneveld won both the singles contests against England before seeing off Wales’ Gerwyn Price and Mark Webster in Sunday’s final.

Lewis was made to pay for missing the bull to defeat Van Gerwen, the world number one running out a 4-3 victor, with Chisnall’s 4-2 defeat to van Barneveld then meaning there was no need for the doubles.

The semi-final win for the Dutch duo saw them avenge defeat in last year’s final and also deny England a record fifth title at the Eissporthalle.

In the quarter-finals the English pair had been taken to a doubles decider against Austria after Mensur Suljovic whitewashed Lewis in their opener, landing a 170 finish in the process, with Chisnall then seeing off Rowby-John Rodriguez 4-1 before the reigning champions edged through.

Chisnall had made a winning debut at the event as he and Lewis saw off Gibraltar in round one.

They then cruised through to the last eight with relatively easy victories over the South African pair of Devon Petersen and Dean Oliver, both Lewis and Chisnall winning 4-0.

Victory over Austria followed before the Dutch proved too good.

The PDC schedule moves onto the latest European Tour event in Vienna, Austria this weekend.