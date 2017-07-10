Chisnall’s fine run in Shanghai ended by Van Gerwen

Dave Chisnall’s fine run in the Shanghai Darts Masters was ended by Michael van Gerwen in the final.

After the Morecambe ace had produced some fine form in the Far East, he came up against an unstoppable performance from the world number one who took the title with an 8-0 triumph.

The decider began with the Dutchman pinning double 12 for a comfortable opening leg hold, before a 14-dart break set the tone for the rest of the match.

A first maximum for Van Gerwen followed as he moved in to a 3-0 lead, then taking out 65 on double four to open up a four-leg gap.

The 28-year-old went into the break with a 6-0 advantage courtesy of a simple hold of throw and then a 12-dart break, taking out 84 on double 12.

The world champion only allowed Chisnall a single shot at the bull in the entire match and sealed the win in style, checking out 114 to confirm the victory with a 102.77 average.

Chisnall’s defeat saw him lose out to Van Gerwen in a second World Series of Darts final, following his reverse in Perth last August, and he has now not defeated the Dutchman for almost 18 months.

“I didn’t turn up in the final,” admitted the world number five.

“I was so tired, and when you play Michael he makes you even more tired when you watch him hitting treble 20 after treble 20.

“The best player won on the weekend so well done to Michael. I’ll get him one day.”

Chisnall, who was making his seventh appearance in a televised final, had earlier faced Gerwyn Price in the last eight where an average of 103.37 was enough to earn him an 8-4 win.

Raymond van Barneveld was the resort thrower’s opponent in the semi-final, where five maximums helped secure the 36-year-old another 8-4 win and a spot in the final.

He had started his campaign in Shanghai with a 6-1 win over 2017 World Cup star Paul Lim.