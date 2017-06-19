Chisnall returns home to win on finals night

World number six Dave Chisnall was crowned singles champion as the R-Leisure Morecambe Super Fives Darts League held its finals and presentation night.
The resort’s Premier League star got the better of Stu Collingwood 2-0 in the final played over three 1,001-point legs.
Chisnall did however miss out in the doubles, coming runner-up with Richard Barr as Callum Goffin and Connor Jeffreys prevailed 4-3 in the decider.
League action resumes in September.
After success locally, Chisnall then moved onto the latest PDC Players’ Championship events in Wigan with a double header taking place at the Robin Park Leisure Centre on Saturday and Sunday.
On day one the Morecambe ace reached the last 16 before a 6-4 defeat to eventual champion Steve Beaton.
Chisnall had seen off Mick Todd, 6-0, James Richardson, 6-1, and Matt Clark 6-3, in the earlier rounds.
Beaton rolled back the years to claim a third PDC ProTour win as he defeated Gary Anderson 6-3 in the final.
Anderson bounced back 24 hours later by going all the way in Sunday’s event, overcoming Ian White 6-1 in the decider as he claimed his 20th Players Championship win.
It was a disappointing day for Chisnall who was knocked out in the last 64 6-5 by Jimmy Hendriks.
He had beaten Stuart Kellett 6-5 in round one.
This weekend the PDC schedule takes the players to the Austrian Darts Open in Vienna.