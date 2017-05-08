Chisnall reaches semi-finals in Germany

Dave Chisnall continued his fine form with a run to the semi-finals of the HappyBet European Darts Grand Prix in Sindelfingen, Germany at the weekend.

The Morecambe ace lost out 6-5 to Van Gerwen in the last four in a breathtaking contest.

The Dutchman led 4-2 lead but Chisnall found his groove and clinched three legs in a row to turn the tie in his favour at 5-4.

But the world number one dug deep in the deciding leg to capitalise on some slack darts from Chisnall - who hit a single one with his first dart when needing 100 for the match - to break and reach a 20th European Tour final.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for Chisnall, who had seen off Adrian Lewis 6-3 in the third round before blowing away Rob Cross by the same scoreline in the quarter-finals, a game where he missed double 12 for a nine-dart finish.

Chizzy had earlier averaged 112 in a 6-3 win over Matt Clark in round two.

Peter Wright then whitewashed Van Gerwen in the final with a stunning display to complete a European Tour treble.