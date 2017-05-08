Search

Chisnall reaches semi-finals in Germany

Dave Chisnall celebrates on his way to victory over Raymond van Barneveld at the Sheffield Arena.

Dave Chisnall celebrates on his way to victory over Raymond van Barneveld at the Sheffield Arena.

0
Have your say

Dave Chisnall continued his fine form with a run to the semi-finals of the HappyBet European Darts Grand Prix in Sindelfingen, Germany at the weekend.

The Morecambe ace lost out 6-5 to Van Gerwen in the last four in a breathtaking contest.

The Dutchman led 4-2 lead but Chisnall found his groove and clinched three legs in a row to turn the tie in his favour at 5-4.

But the world number one dug deep in the deciding leg to capitalise on some slack darts from Chisnall - who hit a single one with his first dart when needing 100 for the match - to break and reach a 20th European Tour final.

It was a bitter pill to swallow for Chisnall, who had seen off Adrian Lewis 6-3 in the third round before blowing away Rob Cross by the same scoreline in the quarter-finals, a game where he missed double 12 for a nine-dart finish.

Chizzy had earlier averaged 112 in a 6-3 win over Matt Clark in round two.

Peter Wright then whitewashed Van Gerwen in the final with a stunning display to complete a European Tour treble.