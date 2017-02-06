Chisnall reaches last four of UK Open qualifier

Dave Chisnall was in action at the three Coral UK Open Qualifiers in Wigan at the weekend.

The Morecambe ace’s best run came on Saturday where he reached the semi-finals, losing 6-2 to eventual winner Simon Whitlock.

Dave Chisnall. Picture: Christopher Dean/Scantech Media Ltd

The Australian went on to defeat Gary Anderson 6-4 in the final.

Chisnall’s run to the semi-finals included deciding-leg victories against James Wade and Steve Beaton.

He had reached the fourth round on Friday, going down 6-5 to fellow Premier League star Jelle Klaasen, and went on to make round five of the final event of the triple header on Sunday, losing 6-2 to Michael van Gerwen.

Events four, five and six of the series take place in Wigan this weekend.

Chisnall first faces Adrian Lewis in week two of the Betway Premier League at the Motorpoint Arena in Nottingham on Thursday night.