Chisnall reaches last eight in Germany

Dave Chisnall reached the quarter-finals of the HappyBet European Darts Matchplay in Germany at the weekend.

Morecambe’s Premier League star reached the last eight before losing 6-3 to Mensur Suljovic at the edel-optics.de Arena in Hamburg.

The Austrian went on to reach the final before going down 6-3 to Michael van Gerwen as the Dutchman clinched a second European Tour title of 2017, his 16th in total, and the £25,000 top prize.

Chisnall’s run to the quarter-finals started with a 6-4 victory over James Wilson in round two, the resort thrower then seeing off Ian White with a 6-5 deciding leg win in the third round.

The European Tour continues in two weeks with the Austrian Darts Open in Vienna.

First the players are in action at the latest Players Championship events in Wigan this weekend.

Elsewhere, Chisnall has been confirmed for the Shanghai Darts Masters, a World Series of Darts event, on the weekend of July 6 and 7.