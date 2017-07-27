Chisnall loses out to Norris in tie-break thriller at World Matchplay

Dave Chisnall rued missed doubles as he lost out in a thriller to Alan Norris in the last 16 of the BetVictor World Matchplay in Blackpool.

The Morecambe ace hit 11 maximum 180s but lost out 14-12 in a tie-break after a back and forth clash at the Winter Gardens live on Sky Sports.

“I’m disappointed but I’ll kick on,” said world number five Chisnall.

“In darts you’ve got to hit your doubles to win games and I didn’t do that, fair play to Alan he played very well.

“I still played well and had some good legs it was a nip and tuck game.

“I’m gutted I lost and I’ll just have to work on a few things for the next tournament.”

Alan Norris celebrates on his way to victory over Dave Chisnall. Picture: Lawrence Lustig

Chisnall made a stunning start, hitting two 180s in seven perfect darts in the opening leg and another pair of maximums in leg two as finishes of 12 and 13 darts moved him ahead.

Norris hit back to level before taking out 120 and 126 to move 4-2 up, only for the momentum to swing again as Chisnall claimed five straight legs to move 7-4 up.

Norris then took five legs in a row, including a 110 finish, as he regained the edge at 9-7, and after Chisnall levelled the Bo’ness-based ace finished 90 for a break of throw to move 10-9 up.

Chisnall finished double 18 and 121 to move himself back ahead at 11-10, and also moved 12-11 up as the tension rose in the tie-break.

Norris, though, took the 24th leg on double five, fired home a 109 checkout to break and then finished 100 to secure his first quarter-final at the World Matchplay.

“I was 6-4 up and should have won all the next four legs,” said Chisnall, who came agonising close to a fourth straight last eight berth in Blackpool.

“That’s darts and Alan played well, you can’t knock his performance.

“He missed some doubles at times and let me in but it was a good game and I enjoyed it.”