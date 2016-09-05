Chisnall knocked out in third round of International Darts Open

Dave Chisnall exited the HappyBet International Darts Open at the third round stage in Riesa on Sunday.

The Morecambe ace was edged out by Andy Boulton in a brilliant clash which went the distance to 11 legs before the world number nine lost out with a 104.59 average in Germany.

Chisnall followed up winning the opening leg by missing double 12 for a nine-dart finish in the second, taking the leg in 10 darts to move two legs up.

Boulton hit back and was in the hunt at 4-3 before he also missed double 12 for a perfect leg in the eighth, but he returned to take the leg in 11-darts to level before moving 5-4 up.

Chisnall produced a 13-darter to force a decider, but Boulton held the advantage of throw and took out a 14-dart finish to reach his first quarter-final in this format.

The resort thrower had kicked off the PDC European Tour event by beating Jermaine Wattimena on Saturday.

Mensur Suljovic took his maiden ranking title where he overcame Kim Huybrechts 6-5 in an enthralling final.

The weekend also saw a German record crowd for the European Tour of more than 3,500 fans attend Saturday’s evening session in the first of three successive events to be held this month.

Next weekend sees the HappyBet European Darts Trophy take place at the RWE Arena in Muelheim before the HappyBet European Darts Grand Prix is held from September 16-18 at the Glaspalast in Sindelfingen.