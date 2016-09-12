Chisnall knocked out in third round in Germany

Dave Chisnall was knocked out in the third round of the HappyBet European Darts Trophy on Sunday.

The Morecambe ace lost 6-3 to Gerwyn Price at the RWE Arena in Muelheim, Germany.

Chisnall had earlier come from behind to beat Jamie Caven 6-5 in the second round on Saturday.

Caven’s doubling let him down when it mattered most as he missed match darts and saw a 5-3 lead slip.

Michael van Gerwen clinched a 13th European Tour title with a 6-5 victory over Mensur Suljovic in Sunday’s final.

The next European Tour event, the HappyBet European Darts Grand Prix, takes place in Sindelfingen, Germany, this weekend.