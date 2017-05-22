Chisnall hits seventh perfect nine-dart leg

Morecambe darts ace Dave Chisnall hit a perfect nine-dart finish on Sunday.

The resort’s Premier League ace was in action at the latest Players Championship event in Milton Keynes, the seventh perfect leg of his PDC career coming in a 6-3 third round defeat to Darren Webster.

Earlier in the day the seventh seed had picked up a 6-1 win over Jan Dekker in round one before whitewashing Jamie Caven 6-0 at the second stage.

Webster then ended Chisnall’s run however, despite the stunning nine-darter.

Emerging star Rob Cross won his second Players title of 2017 with a 6-5 victory over Ian White in the final.

It was the second event of the latest double header, Chisnall having reached round four before a 6-5 defeat to finalist Daryl Gurney.

Peter Wright took the title by defeating the Northern Irishman 6-3 in the decider.

It had been a good run for Chisnall in the first event of the weekend at the Arena MK.

He saw off Ryan Palmer in style with a 6-0 win in the first round, then defeating Jimmy Hendriks 6-1 and Chris Dobey 6-4.

Gurney edged out the Morecambe ace in the decider of their fourth round meeting however.

The next Players Championship weekend will see two £75,000 tournaments held on June 17 and 18 in Wigan.

Chisnall will first turn his attention to the Dubai Duty Free Darts Masters which begins on Wednesday.

The first of the year’s international World Series of Darts events will see an eight-player field competing on May 24 and 25.

Michael van Gerwen, Gary Anderson, Peter Wright, Phil Taylor, Raymond van Barneveld, James Wade and Gerwyn Price will also be in action.