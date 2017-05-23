Champions Westgate back to winning ways

Westgate got back to winning ways in style on Saturday, beating Sedgwick by a comfortable 100-run margin at Cross Hill Park.

Andy Hill’s side came into the game off the back of two defeats in the last week, and the captain elected to bat in this Westmorland Cricket League Division One clash that was reduced to 42 overs a side due to rain.

Westgate had a poor start to their innings with Craig Buchanan (1) and Sam Frith (0) being dismissed by Sedgwick’s Jonny Matthews (4-29).

When former Morecambe goalkeeper Andreas Arestidou (4) was then dismissed by Matthews Westgate had been reduced to a precarious 17-3.

But Garry Tattersall (28) remained defiant and with captain Hill (59 not out) put on a partnership of 27 to steady the ship until the former was dismissed just before drinks.

Khan Puffett (29) then came in and played a crafty innings, with his runs coming from just 39 balls.

It was the sixth wicket partnership that was to be the defining one however, Hill and Billy Swarbrick (25 not out) adding 75 runs, with some very good running between the wickets and fine strokeplay.

Their stand frustrated Sedgwick and the reigning champions finished their innings on 158-5 from 42 overs.

Sedgwick’s innings started even worse than Westgate’s and the visitors were reduced to 13-5 after just seven overs.

Zak Buchanan (3-15) and Tattersall (2-20) claimed the first five victims, with Buchanan having two players caught and bowled as he moved to 19 for the season.

The away side did show some resistance for the sixth wicket with Richard Hanson (22) and Chris Norman (10) putting on 26 runs.

Hanson impressed particularly with some big shots, including the only six of the game before Andy Nisbet (5-14) claimed his second five-wicket haul of the season and secured the 15 points for Westgate, who sit third in the early standings.

Warton top the early table after making it four wins from four with an 89-run win over Silverdale.

Heysham are second after beating winless bottom side Bolton-le-Sands by eight wickets.

Carnforth were seven-wicket winners over Burneside and Shireshead five-wicket winners over Milnthorpe while Arnside posted a mammoth 307-8 declared in their 236-run triumph over Windermere.