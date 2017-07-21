Carnforth Otters win more than 50 medals at Kendal event

Have your say

Carnforth Otters sent a team of swimmers to the Kendal Mint Open Swimming competition and came away with more than 50 medals.

Evie Sellers (11) swam well in the 11 years girls age group, winning silver in the 50m backstroke and the 100m backstroke.

Daniel Simpson (9) won a bronze medal in the 100m individual medley, Oliver Ball put in a super swim for bronze in the 50m butterfly and Lucy Adamson (9) picked up a well-earned silver performance in the girls nine years 100m backstroke.

Max Lancaster won the boys nine years age group 50m butterfly and finished second in the boys’ 100m individual medley and 100m freestyle.

In the nine-year-old girls event Kayleigh Craggs (9) took bronze in the 50m butterfly while Evie Robinson (9) also won bronze in the 50m freestyle.

Lucy Adamson (9) finished second in the 100m backstroke and in the 10 years boys age group Tom Adamson won four golds, one silver and one bronze medal, also setting six personal bests.

Ashton Pinnington (10) won a bronze medal in the 100m freestyle and Felix Breakwell (10) swam well in her events, as did Lily Baxter (10) and Honey Pinington-Mclean (10) in the girls 10 years age group.

In the 11 years boys age group Owain Heathcote-Jones (11) won five gold medals, one silver and set four new personal best times.

George Wilby (11) had a series of outstanding swims winning one gold, two silvers and two bronze medals.

James Harvey (11) showed great potential with a series of top 10 finishes in his events.

In the girls 11-year-old age group Anya White (11), Page Evans (11), Evie Sellers (11), Imogen Sharp (11), Molly Moran (11) and Amy Huntington (11) all produced excellent performances to finish inside the top 20 places.

Evie won the silver medal in both the 50m backstroke and the 100m backstroke events and Page showed great determination to come second in the 100m butterfly.

Rhys Ashton (12), Ace Bower (12) and Sid Metcalf (12) performed well in the 12 years age group.

Rhys had an excellent swim in the blue ribbon 100m freestyle event to win silver and also won bronze in the 100m backstroke event.

Ace Bower looked very strong in all of his races and finished the competition well by winning a silver medal in both the 100m butterfly and the 200m individual medley.

In the equally competitive girls 12 years age group Ellie Howley (12) took the silver medal in the 50m breaststroke.

Ellie also finished in third place in the 50m backstroke, the 100m freestyle, the 100m individual medley and the 200m individual medley.

Sasha Robb (12) took the silver medal in the 50m backstroke and also finished in third place in both the 100m backstroke and 100m butterfly.

Gabija Raubaite (12) produced a series of personal best times in all of her races throughout the competition while Maia Bishop (12) competed strongly in her events and achieved new personal best times in the 50m breaststroke, 100m breaststroke, 50m freestyle, 50m backstroke and the 100m backstroke.