Carnforth 47-6 Southport 3rds

Carnforth beat Southport 47-6 on Saturday in their second match of the Raging Bull North West League Division Three North campaign.

The hosts made an ideal start as within three minute the first try had been scored, centre Joe Harrison scooped the ball to full Mathew Short, he made a superb run before offloading to stand off Nick Hamer who cut back inside the full back to score and Short converted.

Back came Southport and they camped up inside the Carnforth 22 for a solid period of time.

They received penalty after penalty but could not find a way through the determined defence, again John Greenland, Dave Hones and Brad Wheatman put in some big tackles to keep their try line intact.

The visitors did come away with points though with a successful penalty.

Back hit Carnforth and on half way Greenland took the line out, Wheatman took play on before passing to Jack Edmondson, the centre had plenty to do but he was able to power through the tackles to score a fine individual try, Short converted.

Wheatman seemed to be involved everywhere for his team and his reward came 20 minutes into the game when he made a bustling surge up the pitch from 40 metres out to record his first try of the season.

On the stroke of half time Southport slotted a second penalty after Harrison was binned for a high tackle but Carnforth led 19 - 6 at the break.

Carnforth started the second half well when Dan Blenkharn made a superb break, Jason Short took the play on before his offload to Edmondson allowed the centre to stretch out and score his second of the game, Mathew Short converted.

Winger Will Briggs then sprinted down the line to extend Carnforth’s lead, Short adding the covnersion and with a few minutes to go Hamer made a superb break but he was tackled just short of the line.

The ball was popped up to Waterhouse who powered over the line, again Mathew Short converted.

In the last play of the game Briggs received the ball inside his own 22, a step one way and a step back the other saw the winger go clear and sprint away down the wing for an excellent try.

Short’s conversion was the last kick of the match to seal a 47-6 victory.