Carnforth 36-13 Tarleton 2nds

Carnforth beat Tarleton 2nds 36-13 on Saturday in a home fixture that was their biggest test yet since joining Division Three of the Raging Bull North West League.

Carnforth were in front after three minutes, Jason Short, Nick Hamer, Joe Harrison were all involved before Mathew Short linked from full back, his final pass saw Sam Tomlinson sprint away down the line to score a try.

Minutes later the Tarleton winger cut a superb line to register an excellent individual try, this was followed by a well struck penalty to give the visitors an 8-5 lead.

Five minutes before the break Carnforth retook the lead when Hones made the initial break, won the scrum and Jason Short picked up before releasing Hamer who powered over the line for a try, Mathew Short converted for a 12-8 lead.

Within a minute of the second half the lead was increased – John Greenland took the ball from the kick off, set up play before Jason Short went on a superb solo run up the pitch, he was stopped yards short of the line but the supporting Matti Davenport was on hand to register his first try for the club.

Jason Short was then rewarded with the team’s fourth try – Hones, Dan Blenkharn, Adam Seaton and Hamer were all involved as Short bludgeoned his way through the defence to score, Mathew Short converted as Carnforth went 24-8 up.

With 15 minutes to go Hamer and Jason Short linked again to allow Blenkharn to step through the defence to score his first try of the season, Short’s conversion adding the extra two points.

In the dying minutes Joe Harrison, Donald Haddow and Hamer combined to allow Mathew Short to burst through for a deserved try.

The last play saw the visiting winger finish off a fine move in the corner to take the score to 36-13 in what was a great result for Carnforth.