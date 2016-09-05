Carnforth 27-15 Trafford MV 2nds

Carnforth got their new season off to a flying start on Saturday with a 27-15 home win over Trafford MV 2nds in the Raging Bull North West Leagues - Division Three North.

Carnforth had the use of the weather elements in the first half with Jack Edmondson, Mathew Short, Nick Hamer and Dan Blenkharn having breaks early on.

With Trafford on the attack it was centre Joe Harrison who managed to steal the ball – this came wide to Edmondson who took play towards half way – a pass to his outside saw Briggs receive the ball, the winger sprinted down the flank before cutting back to score a fine try on debut, Mathew Short added the extras.

Five minutes later and a quick penalty saw Carnforth look to improve their tally, however an interception saw the visiting winger sprint away for a try in the corner despite the great efforts of Brad Wheatman.

Carnforth responded well and within minutes they grabbed a second try, Jason Short was able to power through the defence before scoring under the posts, Mathew Short added two extra.

On the stroke of half time Mathew Short slotted a penalty to give his team a 17-5 interval lead.

Weed then rang the changes – on came Jason Waterhouse and Martin to the front row with Phil Metcalfe making another appearance in another season for the club.

Ten minutes into the half and a superb cross field kick by Mathew Short was gathered on the right by Briggs, he had plenty to do but a break down the right before a cut back inside saw the confident winger out-pace the defence for his second try and a well taken try.

Short added the conversion to extend the lead to 19 points.

Trafford refused to buckle and back they came with two tries, one from a charge down and the other a well worked passing move from their own half to bring the gap down to nine with 12 minutes to go.

Carnforth never panicked and took control of the game again, Mathew Short slotted his second penalty for a 100 per cent record and a lead of 12 points.

Trafford had a couple more chances but Briggs was able to clear the ball and referee Simon Keeley blew the whistle for full time to signal the four points for Carnforth.