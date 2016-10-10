Carnforth 100-10 Rochdale 3rds

Carnforth scored a stunning century of points as they hammered Rochdale 3rds at Kellet Road on Saturday.

The 16-try haul saw the hosts move to the top of Division Three North on points difference as they continue to make a fast start to the season.

Tries were scored at regular intervals with Carnforth able to run the ball from their own half - the handling and support play superb.

Sam Tomlinson made the initial break in the game with Chris Whaley also involved to allow number eight Jason Short to burst over for the first try.

Nick Hamer and Joe Harrison then linked in the backs to allow full back Mathew Short to score his first of the day, his conversion also going between the uprights.

Rochdale hit back well and were rewarded with a try of their own but their joy was shortlived on a difficult afternoon for the Greater Manchester outfit.

Winger Dale Lowrie took the ball in his own half, kicked ahead and won the chase to score out wide.

Hamer then got his name on the scoresheet with the next try after good work from the Shorts and Jason Waterhouse.

Olly Murray was the next to get in on the act with a well-worked try as the centre was able to burst clear and score.

Leading up to the interval tries were also scored by Waterhouse, hooker Dave Hones and two more each for Mathew Short and Hamer who both completed first-half hat-tricks as the sides turned around with Carnforth 65-5 to the good.

Having rung the changes at half-time skipper Shane Weed saw his side continue to hammer home their advantage.

Liam Hall scored a typical try with a barn-storming surge down the pitch as Donald Haddow took over kicking duties, finishing with three conversions.

Lowrie and Jason Short both notched their second tries with Dan Blenkharn and debutant Sam Griffiths also getting in on the act, Mathew Short adding the extras to the last try to bring up the century of points as he ended with six conversions.

This weekend Carnforth travel to Capenhurst for the second round of the Bowl Comp.