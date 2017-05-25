Captain Simm confident Lancaster are on the up

Ben Simm is confident his Lancaster side are on the up.

The Lune Road men picked up their second Northern Premier League victory of the season on Saturday by knocking off much-fancied Blackpool at Lune Road with a three-wicket win.

It means a side who finished bottom of the table in 2016 head into this weekend’s bank holiday double header in good spirits, Simm’s men hosting local rivals Morecambe on Saturday before travelling to Fleetwood on Monday.

“We had a disappointing start, especially in the manner we lost the games,” said Simm.

“We put ourselves in good positions and then lost quick wickets.

“But on Saturday all three facets of our game improved massively.

“Our fielding was outstanding, especially from Jordan Sparks.

“The bowling was excellent too with the pro leading from the front.

“If we can string a few wins together now we can look towards the top end.

“We did really well on Saturday and hopefully it’s the start of things to come.”

Professional Kasun Madushanka looks like he could be real difference-maker having ripped through the Blackpool top order on his way to four wickets on Saturday.

The 25-year-old paceman was on the fringes of the Sri Lanka national side before arriving at Lune Road.

“He never bowls a bad ball and always looks like taking a wicket,” Simm said.

“It’s the best top order in the league and the pro who’s been in great form got a first baller.

“He’s one of the best I’ve played with on first viewing and has settled into English conditions well.”

The win over Blackpool saw Simm hold his nerve to see his side home after Madushanka had helped set things up with the ball.

The skipper completed an unbeaten 31 with a cover drive for three to win the game off the penultimate ball.

“We got a bit behind the run rate but we had some wickets in the shed,” said the Lune Road stalwart.

“That’s what we’ve talked about doing because we’ve got some hitters down the order but never quite managed it.

“We had some big overs when we needed them.”

After the derby clash Morecambe visit Chorley on Monday.