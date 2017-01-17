Bay American football team have league status confirmed

The district’s new American football team will enter an official league structure later this year.

The Morecambe Bay Storm will be competing in the National Leagues from April, the conformation coming 12 months after the area’s first club for non-university students in 25 years held their first meeting.

The Storm have been building over the last year playing in three friendlies, winning one.

“This is terrific news for the club and the Morecambe Bay area in general” said head coach Scud Fairhurst.

“We will be testing ourselves against teams from North Cumbria, Northumberland and West Yorkshire.

“It will be a steep learning curve but one the guys are relishing.”

The club have added defensive co-ordinator Jim Waite to their coaching staff from the Manchester Titans, the former Gateshead Senators man having worked with Fairhurst at the Lancaster Bombers.

The club is holding a second rookie day this Saturday, January 21, at Salt Ayre Sports Centre from noon until 2pm.

A first try-out session on Sunday proved to be a real success as the countdown begins to April.

“There was a good turnout of potential players with a lot of talent who can make a significant impact on the team’s success this year,” said the head coach.

Potential players need to bring along suitable footwear for grass to the rookie day.

For more information email morecambebaystorm@yahoo.com, visit www.morecambebaystorm.com, find Morecambe Bay Storm on Facebook or follow @TheStorm2016 on Twitter.