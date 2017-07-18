Barrow make most of Lancaster collapse

Lancaster suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of Barrow at Lune Road on Saturday, the visitors coming away with a four-wicket victory.

After being put into bat first by Barrow captain Toby Mowat, Lancaster managed 146-9 from 29 overs as their tail end folded.

Jamie Heywood and Laurie Atkinson (34) opened for the hosts but the former was dismissed for just eight when he was out LBW at the hands of Greg Reynolds (1-32).

Charlie Swarbrick came in at three and along with Atkinson they helped to increase the run rate. However, Sam Henderson (8-47) took the wicket of Atkinson with the help of a Ryan Gilmour catch, and Swarbrick went for 38 from the same combination.

Kieran Moffat (11) was caught by Tom Milligan as Henderson took yet another wicket, while Sri Lankan professional Kasun Madushanka also fell to the outstanding Barrow man for just nine.

Ben Simm helped steady the ship for Lancaster with a knock of 25, but Henderson got rid of him as well, as the Lancaster lower order offered little resistance..

Iain Perrieman made just two before Henderson struck once more, Mowat taking the catch, and wicket keeper Lee Sparks managed four until he was despatched, Dean Williams catching off Henderson’s bowling again.

Scott Sparks managed three during his short spell at the crease, while Callum East and Liam Moffat failed to trouble the scorers as Lancaster’s innings came to an abrupt halt.

Barrow’s Mowat also had a spell with the ball, although he didn’t take any wickets he finished with figures of (0-20), with Gary Collins finished on 0-21 from his five overs.

In reply, Barrow’s Jamie Pinfold (4) was dismissed by Madushanka (2-50), Lee Sparks claiming the catch, but Dean Williams (37) and Toby Mowat (38) managed to set the visitors on their way with an excellent partnership. Williams was eventually caught by Swarbrick, Perrieman (2-32) taking the first of his two wickets, while Mowat was bowled by Simm (2-35).

Perrieman took his second wicket when Glen Kermode went LBW for just one, while Madushanka got revenge for his dismissal by claiming the wicket of Henderson.

Greg Reynolds (29 not out) and Milligan (four not out) remained unbeaten at the crease as the visitors finished on 150-6 from 27 overs to claim the 15 points.

Despite the loss, Lancaster still managed six vital points as they try to stay clear of the relegation zone.