MacMillan has fight confirmed as Lowe waits on British title news

An up-and-coming Morecambe boxer has had the date for his fifth professional contest confirmed.

Reece MacMillan will take his next step in the paid ranks at the Bowlers Exhibition Centre in Manchester on Friday, September 29.

The former Skerton ABC man has an unblemished record having picked up four wins out of our thus far.

The 21-year-old light welterweight hasn’t fought since February when he picked up a hard-fought points win over durable journeyman Fonz Alexander.

Keen to keep busy, MacMillan was due to fight again in April only for injury to get in the way.

His next fight has been confirmed now however and he can get to work with trainer John Donaghy in Preston.

MacMillan is set to be part of a seven-fight card being put together by his manager Kieran Farrell.

Manchester’s George Brennan, St Helens’ Gary Ormrod, and Bolton’s Osman Aslam will also be part of a bill packed with some of the North West’s top prospects.

Tickets are priced £30 unreserved and £55 for table seating.

For tickets, or to sponsor Morecambe’s rising star, call him on 07469 924248 or trainer Donaghy on 07775 728559.

Elsewhere, the resort’s former English and Commonwealth featherweight champion Isaac Lowe is set to find out who he will face for the British title this week.

Lowe, who challenged for the European title last time out in March, has been installed as the number one contender to Ryan Walsh’s Lord Lonsdale belt.

After three successful defences the Norfolk fighter could vacate though leaving the Westgate Warrior to contest a vacant title.

Matchroom Boxing’s top prospect Reece Bellotti has been mentioned as a possible opponent should Walsh elect to move on.

The Watford man is 9-0 as a professional with he and the undefeated Lowe going back and forth on social media in recent weeks.

Purse bids from interested promoters are to be submitted to the British Boxing Board of Control by noon on Wednesday, July 12, when Lowe will learn who is going to face.

The 23-year-old is 13-0-2 as a professional after his technical draw with Dennis Ceylan in Denmark.