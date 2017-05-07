Luton Town 3-1 Morecambe

Morecambe ended a dramatic season with a final day defeat at Kenilworth Road.

Hatters substitute Jack Marriott gave the Hatters the three points with two late strikes after the Shrimps had forced their way back into the game through a Michael Rose penalty after Isaac Vassell’s 29th-minute opener.

Luton started the day with a guaranteed play-off spot but picked a full-strength side and took the lead just before the half hour.

A Luke Gambin corner was headed goalwards and parried by Barry Roche but Vassell was in the right place at the right time to hammer home the loose ball from close range.

The home side thought they had doubled their lead on 56 minutes when Glen Rea headed home a Gambin corner only to see his effort ruled out for a foul.

The Shrimps added to the home side’s frustration one minute later when they equalised from the penalty spot when Paul Mullin was brought down in the box by Scott Cuthbert and Rose made no mistake from the spot.

Luton hit back with Pelly-Ruddock Mpenzu twice going close before Luton sub Marriott made an immediate impression with a fine finish with virtually his first touch of the ball.

He was played in down the right hand side and struck a low shot to beat Roche low to his right.

The Morecambe keeper then produced an amazing save to deny Mpenzu before Mullin wasted two glorious chances to bring the Shrimps level again, blazing over from a great opening and seeing a shot blocked.

He was made to pay when Luton added a third and sealed the points when Marriott tried his luck from distance and his shot crept through a crowd of bodies before beating Roche.

Luton had started the better and forced the Morecambe defence on the back foot with superb blocks needed from Ryan Edwards and Alex Kenyon from Ollie Palmer and Gambin.

Jake Grey twice fired over the bar from the edge of the area and Vassell was denied a second by a fine Aaron Wildig block.

Morecambe’s best efforts of the first half came from Mullin who shot straight at Stuart Moore and Edwards who went inches wide with a well struck drive from 35 yards.

Luton: Moore, James (O’Donnell 63), Cuthbert, Rea, Potts, Mpanzu, Gambin (D’Ath 78), Gray, Lee, Palmer, Vassell (Marriott 72). Subs not used: Smith, Banton, Famewo, King

Morecambe: Roche, McGowan (Duckworth 60), Edwards, Whitmore, Molyneux, Kenyon, Rose, Wildig (Hedley 87), Evans (Fleming 73), Ellison, Mullin. Subs not used: Nizic, Wakefield, Turner, Jordan.

Referee: John Busby.

Attendance: 8,399.