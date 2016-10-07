Lowe vows to kick on after dealing with injury problem

Isaac Lowe is confident he will go from strength to strength after getting to the bottom of a long-standing injury problem.

Morecambe’s Commonwealth featherweight champion has been hampered by cramp in his last two fights, being carried from the ring after his points win over Elvis Guillen last time out.

The unbeaten Westgate Warrior feared the problem may be serious but a trip to a specialist has revealed he has a long-standing issue with a nerve in his lower back which can be ironed out with some physio treatment.

Now with it being sorted, Lowe is confident of more improvements when he next returns to the ring with a date to be confirmed.

The 22-year-old, 13-0-1 as a pro, said: “I’ve been fighting for the last three years with a pulled nerve in my lower back which was causing my nerves in my legs to cramp and now I’m sorting it.

“The physio said I’ve been losing 50 per cent of my power with this so what am I going to be like when I get to full strength?

“The best is still to come.”

Lowe, who is back in training, hopes his next fight will be the first defence of his Commonwealth title won by stopping Irish prospect Marco McCullough back in February.

He had been due to defend it against South African Tshifhiwa Munyai on the Anthony Crolla-Jorge Linares undercard but saw the fight scrapped at the last minute, with Nicaraguan journeyman Guillen drafted in days before the fight.

One fighter who won’t be out before the end of the year however is Tomi Tatham, the Bentham light heavyweight needing more time to recover from a back problem.

The heavy-hitter had been due to be in action on the same Manchester Arena bill as Lowe but saw injury postpone his British title eliminator against Barrow’s Liam Conroy, a former sparring partner.

It had been hoped the fight could happen before the end of the year but Tatham is now pencilled in for a 2017 return.

He said: “I’m gutted but I’ve got to get myself right.

“I can still work on some things in the gym and when the time comes I’ll be ready for the big stage.”

Elsewhere, two Coastal ABC youngsters have won medals at a competition in Liverpool.

The West End Road gym was represented by Troy Gallagher and Norbert Gorniak at the Chairman’s Box Cup on the weekend of October 1 and 2.

Troy battled his way to gold while Norbert picked up silver.

At Frank Harrington’s club, which held a successful show at Lancaster & Morecambe College last month, the pair are supported by coaches Bob Howard and Terry McLouglin.