Lowe set for May ring return ahead of potential Globe Arena fight night

Isaac Lowe will make his ring return in May.

Morecambe’s rising featherweight star is set to be part of a big bill at the Bolton Whites Hotel on Friday, May 19.

The unbeaten Westgate Warrior will be looking to get some valuable rounds under his belt having seen his European title challenge against Dennis Ceylan in Denmark end in a technical draw after a clash of heads on March 18.

The show at the venue attached to Bolton Wanderers’ Macron Stadium is being put together by Lowe’s manager Steve Wood and will be shown on Box Nation and BT Sport.

A win could set up the homecoming fight Lowe craves, VIP Promotions chief Wood in talks about staging a big fight night for the Morecambe FC fan at the Shrimps’ Globe Arena.

News of a swift return to action is a big boost for the former English champion after the 23-year-old received confirmation that he had been stripped of his Commonwealth title.

Lowe won the belt by stopping Marco McCullough on the undercard of Carl Frampton’s win over Scott Quigg in February 2016.

A first defence against mandatory challenger Tshifhiwa Munyai collapsed days before a scheduled September clash however when the Preston-based South African had visa issues in the week of the fight.

The Commonwealth Boxing Council then took a dim view of Lowe pursuing a European title opportunity and declared the belt vacant much to he bemusement of Lowe and his team.

Crawley’s Ben Jones and Doncaster’s Jason Cunningham will meet to determine a new champion on Saturday, April 8 at the York Hall in London.

Elsewhere, the European Boxing Union have ordered Ceylan to defend his title against Marc Vidal next despite Wood writing to request a rematch for his man.

The Dane could be out of the ring for some time though as he allows the cut that ended the fight with Lowe to heal.