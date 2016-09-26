Lowe puts Britain's featherweights on notice

Isaac Lowe believes he’s ready for the big time despite suffering a second successive setback.

Morecambe’s Commonwealth featherweight champion hoped to continue his rapid rise up the sport with the first defence of his title against Tshifhiwa Munyai at the Manchester Arena on Saturday night.

Visa problems saw the clash scrapped in the week of the fight however, the blow coming fresh on the back of Lowe missing out on a spot on the original July 9 Tyson Fury-Wladimir Klitschko rematch card.

The Westgate Warrior picked himself up to record a dominant points win over Elvis Guillen on the Anthony Crolla-Jorge Linares undercard however and now the 22-year-old has put the rest of the division on notice.

Lowe said: “I want big fights, that’s what I’m in this game to do.

“I want to fight the biggest names in boxing on the biggest platforms.

“This (Munyai fight falling through) won’t knock me down. I’ll be back training soon with a smile on my face and calling some people out.

“I want a big fight by the end of this year and next year whoever’s got the belts I’m coming for them, every single one of them.

“I mean that from the bottom of my heart.

“I’m hunting them down because I genuinely do believe I’m the best featherweight in Britain.”

Lowe believes he is building momentum despite a stop-start 2016 and is targeting a breakthrough next 12 months.

He said: “(Matchroom promoter) Eddie Hearn and Steve (Wood, manager) have faith in me, I’m starting to sell more tickets to the Morecambe people and a big thanks to them for that.

“The general public are starting to follow me more and I want to thank every single one of my sponsors who have helped me out because without them lately I wouldn’t have been able to do anything.

“We all work as a team, Dave (Hulley), Jimmy (Harrington), Bob (Howard), especially Dave and Jimmy with the work they put in and the condition they’ve got me in.

“We’re moving on and we’re going to be a force. In the next 12-18 months Team Lowe and Isaac Lowe will arrive on the big stage.”