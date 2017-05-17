Lowe off Bolton show as attention turns to bigger challenges

Isaac Lowe will not be fighting in Bolton this Friday night.

Morecambe’s former Commonwealth featherweight champion was set to keep busy on a card put together by his manager Steve Wood.

But rather than have a tick over contest at the Whites Hotel, the show live on Box Nation, the 23-year-old will instead turn his attention to bigger challenges later in the year.

Lowe, whose last fight ended in a technical draw with European champion Dennis Ceylan in March, is now not likely to fight until September at the earliest.

Meetings have been held about staging a show at Morecambe FC’s Globe Arena with the big Shrimps fan the headline name.

But any show at the Westgate stadium will now not happen until next year.

Unbeaten Lowe will have his eyes on the clash between British champion Ryan Walsh and Marco McCullough, who the Morecambe fighter beat to win the Commonwealth title, on Saturday night in London.

The former Lancaster Boxing Academy man was named as a mandatory challenger to Walsh before electing to take his chance to lift European honours.

A request to the European Boxing Union from Wood for a rematch for Lowe with Ceylan has been knocked back.

The first contest ended unsatisfactorily in Denmark in the fourth round after a clash of heads left the champion with a bad cut.

It has now been announced the London 2012 Olympian will face Spain’s Marc Vidal in his next defence.