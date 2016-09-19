Lowe knows he needs to be better than ever to see off Munyai

Isaac Lowe knows he needs to be better than ever to see off the challenge of Tshifhiwa Munyai on Saturday.

The next stage in the fast-rising Westgate Warrior’s career sees him defend his Commonwealth title for the first time at another big bill at the Manchester Arena.

Anthony Crolla’s world title unification clash against Jorge Linares headlines as Lowe looks to make another big statement in just his 14th professional fight.

“His record speaks for itself - 32 fights, 27 wins and 15 knockouts,” said the 22-year-old.

“He’s certainly not a journeyman.

“He’s got wins over people like Martin Power and Lee Haksins. Lee Haskins is a bantamweight world champion and he knocked him out.

“He knows what he’s doing and is dangerous.

“I’m only in my 14th fight and it’s a massive step up.

“But as I’ve said from day one I want to be on the big stage on big nights and I’m confident I’ll show how good I can be.”

Munyai, 31, is a former Commonwealth champion at bamtamweight and came up short in a world title bid against Scott Quigg at super bantamweight.

The Preston-based South African, known as the Atomic Spider, poses the biggest test of unbeaten Lowe’s career thus far.

“Looking at his career he used to come forward a bit more and fight on the front foot,” said the former Lancaster Boxing Academy man.

“But now he’s slowed a little and is more of a counter puncher.

“He can be hard to hit but has got those long arms so will be a tricky customer.

“I’ve got to be careful and can’t rush in.

“I’ll have to be careful from round one but I really think I’m going to get to him and make a big statement.

“It’s a win that can send me towards the world stage, not world, world level, but British and European title contention.”

Preparation has been tough under the watchful eye of Dave Hulley and Jimmy Harrington at Freedom ABC as team Lowe look to come up with the perfect gameplan.

“We are working on new things because he’s a world-class operator,” said the Morecambe man, a former English champion.

“He’s been in with the best and I’ve been training hard.

“People are going to see a completely different Isaac Lowe, doing different things as the rounds go on.

“It’s going to be an exciting fight and should be great for the fans.”

As well as perfecting his boxing craft Lowe is also in peak physical shape, having been originally preparing to fight on the Tyson Fury-Wladimir Klitschko undercard on July 9.

“I’m feeling very, very good,” he said.

“The weight is coming off and I’ve got no concerns about that.

“I’ve got to be in the best possible shape I can be because this is my biggest test.

“I was in camp for Tyson’s fight before and only had two weeks off.

“I’m going to more powerful and stronger.

“I’m really looking forward to it.”

More than anything Lowe knows he needs to produce on the night with a mature performance, building on his impressive stoppage win over Irish prospect Marco McCullough to lift the title at the same venue back in February.

“I can’t afford to go in there and have a tear up,” he said.

“He could take me apart so I’ve got to use my boxing brain.

“Look at Marco McCullough. Everyone thought he was going to be too big and strong for me but I did a demolition job on him.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’ll have a scrap at times, I can’t change my ways completely.

“But it’s about doing it in the right manner when the time is right to do it.

“If I do things right though I’ll be too young, too fast and too skilfull and I’ll get him out of there.”

The fight will live on Sky Sports on Saturday night.