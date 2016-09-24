Isaac Lowe was glad his “week from hell” was over after a comfortable points win at the Manchester Arena on Saturday night.



Morecambe’s Commonwealth featherweight champion had been due to defend his title in front of the Sky cameras against Tshifhiwa Munyai only for the South African to encounter visa problems days before the fight.

The unbeaten Westgate Warrior therefore turned his attentions to a six-round contest against Nicaraguan journeyman Elvis Guillen on the undercard of Anthony Crolla’s clash with Jorge Linares.

Lowe, 13-0-1, extended his unbeaten record as expected with a dominant win, 60-54 on referee Mark Lyson's card, but it was far from straightforward as he struggled with cramp for large parts of the fight.

The 22-year-old, supported by good friend Tyson Fury ringside, said: “I’m just glad the week’s over and done with.

“It’s a points win I think everything was going to plan until the second round when my legs completely seized up.

“I basically couldn’t do anything. I just had to get through the rounds and try and look good doing it.

“I was nowhere near as good as I can be but it’s just been one of those weeks.”

Lowe is hoping the problem is not too serious have suffered a similar issue when he won his Commonwealth title in February.

He said: “As far as we know it’s just cramp.

“I’m going to have to go and get it seen to though because it happened in the Marco McCullough fight.

“Luckily tonight it was a six-round fight and there was no-one coming forward and putting the pressure on.

“If there had been someone putting pressure on me it would have been a hard night.

“It could have been a lot worse.

“Touch wood, it’s not that serious and I get can get back training soon.”

Despite being lifted out of the ring at the end of a difficult few days Lowe was keen to look to the positives.

He said: “It was six good rounds against a tough kid.

“I’ve had plenty of things to deal with and I got through it.

“I’ve got a nick on my eye but I was never worried.

“In one way, after a week of hell, it’s all worked out alright.”

The news of Munyai being out of the fight came out of the blue with much of the week spent not knowing who would be in the opposite corner come fight night.

Lowe said: “I heard there were problems about Munyai getting a visa but we still did the check weight on Tuesday, we all thought we were going to fight but then we heard that the fight was completely off on Wednesday.

“Then it looked like I wasn’t going to get a fight but things got sorted. It’s been a week from hell.

“I’m usually happy and over the moon after a fight but I’m just glad it’s over and done with.”