Lowe backs Fury to return to ring in 2017

Morecambe’s Commonwealth featherweight champion Isaac Lowe has backed good friend Tyson Fury to return to the ring in 2017.

After shocking Wladimir Klitschko to become the number one heavyweight in the world back in November 2015 few would have thought Fury wouldn’t lace up the gloves once in 2016.

But the self-proclaimed “Gypsy King” saw a rematch fall through before vacating his titles due to a battle with depression.

The 28-year-old then had his boxing license suspended by the British Boxing Board of Control after admitting using cocaine.

Fury is reportedly back in training however and could step through the ropes again as soon as April.

“I’ve had a nightmare 2016 done a lot of stuff I’m not proud of,” he said on Twitter.

“But my promise to you is I’ll return in 2017 and take over.”

“Tyson is doing great and he’ll be back out next year hopefully,” said Lowe, who is set to challenge Dennis Ceylan for the European title in Denmark in March.

“He’s doing good and is in a happy place.”

Lowe is confident he can draw inspiration from Fury when he takes on Ceylan, Morecambe’s former heavyweight ruler having had his biggest win on foreign soil.

The victory over Klitschko came in Dusseldorf and Lowe has no problems heading to Scandinavia for the biggest fight of his career.

“Going over there won’t phase me,” said the 22-year-old Westgate Warrior, undefeated in 14 professional fights.

“Tyson went over there and people told him he couldn’t do it in Germany but he did it.

“People have been saying the same about me but I’m going to prove all the critics wrong.

“I’ve got to KO him to win over there and I’m confident I’m going to do it.”