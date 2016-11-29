Lancaster MMA star Walsh handed Brazilian test

Lancaster’s mixed martial arts star Shay Walsh will have Brazilian opposition for his next fight.

The 28-year-old will take on Luiz Tosta on the BAMMA and Bellator co-promotion at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland, on December 16.

The match had been originally set to take place on the BAMMA portion of the card, Walsh being the company’s former bantamweight champion.

It will however now be part of the Bellator offering, the promotion widely regarded as the second biggest in the world after the market-leading Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

Luiz, 36, is set to offer a tough test for Walsh, 14-4, with all of his nine victories coming by way of submission.

The Lancaster and Morecambe MMA man, currently training at the Tiger Muay Thai Gym in Phuket, Thailand, will be looking to get back to winning ways after losing his BAMMA Bantamweight title in his last fight when he was knocked out by French rising star Tom Duquesnoy in Birmingham in May.

Walsh had picked up four straight wins before the defeat as he dropped from featherweight down to bantamweight.

Duquesnoy, nicknamed ‘Fire Kid’, is set to headline the card when he takes on Northern Ireland’s Alan Philpott.

Anyone wanting tickets can message Walsh on Facebook or contact @ShayWalshMMA on Twitter.