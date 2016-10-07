Lancaster MMA academy fighting fit ahead of first anniversary

A fast-rising mixed martial arts academy has been celebrating success on the national and international stage.

The Kaizen Academy is going from strength to strength having opened on Ridge Lane just under a year ago - winning medals in every competition they have entered thus far.

Most recently one gold, one silver and three bronze medals were picked up at the Liverpool International Open.

Kamil Ciszewski took home the top prize while Luke Wildig lost in overtime in his final with Robyn Jones and Bryony Seager winning three bronze medals between them.

Neil McLatchie, Jack Morgan and Mathew Gillon also put in some strong performances.

This came on the back of the Scottish Open where Kaizen returned to Lancaster with three gold medals and four bronzes.

Jay Elbee won gold in the no-Gi division, winning every match by submission, also picking up a bronze in the absolute division, only losing out to a fighter some 25kg heavier than him.

Andreana De Vecchis competed in her first competition after training for only two months and won the gold medal in her division.

Coach Michael Wood was also in action, winning the advanced Gi division without conceding any points.

Bryony Seager put in a fantastic effort winning three bronze medals in the Gi, no-Gi and no-Gi absolute divisions.

Also in Glasgow brothers Joe and Jordan Kearns won their first MMA fights via first round knockout.

Other successes have seen one of the academy coaches Kieran O’Brien win gold at the Brazilian Jiu Jitsu European Championships in Rome earlier in the year, topping the podium without losing a match or conceding a point.

Attempting to change the perceptions of one of the fastest-growing sports in the world, Kaizen, based in the former Salvation Army building, now has 150 registered members after setting up at the end of last year.

It has also been recognised with the Duke of York award for enterprise, one of the founders Ze Macedo picking up the award from Prince Andrew himself.

Professional MMA fighter Dan Hope has also recently been training out of the gym.

Elsewhere, Lancaster’s premier MMA fighter Shay Walsh is back in Thailand.

The former BAMMA bantamweight champion is back training at the prestigious Tiger Muay Thai gym ahead of travelling to the Philippines for stable mate Alex Volkanovski’s Ultimate Fighting Championship debut, where he will be helping in the corner.

Walsh, who lost his title to French prospect Tom DuQuesnoy back in May, hopes to have news of his own return to the cage confirmed soon.