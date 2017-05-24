Lancaster Bulldogs end season on a high

The Lancaster Bulldogs finished their season with a win over St Mirren Warriors.

The city’s wheelchair basketball side had already achieved their objective for the season of avoiding relegation and were assured of fifth place in the Northern Division 2.

But the Bulldogs wanted to end on a high and did with a 58-48 win over the Scottish outfit, who could still reach the promotion play-offs if other results fall favourably.

The first quarter was a tight affair, Bulldogs’ McGregor, ensuring the Lancaster side kept their noses in front.

By half-time, with the home side giving the Warriors problems with a full-court press, Gash and Johnson had helped the Bulldogs to a six-point lead.

The moment of the half saw Alex Johnson, who ended the day with 25 points, stuck under the opposition basket, taking seven attempts to score and showing a lot of persistence before he claimed the two points.

The pace of the first half may have taken some of the energy out of both teams as a cagey third quarter was low scoring.

There were lots of near misses with the Bulldogs’ extra free throws contributing to their advantage.

The Warriors applied the pressure in the final quarter and despite being up against it at times, the Bulldogs were strong in defence and quick to break and ended the match 10 points clear.