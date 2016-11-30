Kaizen MMA Academy do double on big show in Liverpool

A Lancaster mixed martial arts gym is celebrating more success for two of its fighters.

Kaizen Academy student Mark France and coach Adam Gregory were both winners on their amateur and professional debuts respectively on Shinobi MMA Fighting Championships’ Shinobi War 9 at the Liverpool Olympia on Saturday night.

Welterweight France got the better of fellow newcomer Ben Crawley, taking a unanimous decision after three all-action rounds.

Gregory, competing at featherweight, made it two out of two for the Ridge Lane gym with a unanimous decision victory over Jay Moogan.

After a dominant first round, with some brutal body kicks and nice takedown, France slowed in the second and was under pressure.

He still landed some heavy right hands and came back in the third with a toe kick which nearly ended the fight.

France was then well on top for the rest of the round, taking the decision two rounds to one.

Gregory also started his contest later in the night on the front foot as he controlled the opening two rounds, a deep armbar looking it might end proceedings early at the end of the second round but Moogan was saved by the buzzer.

Moogan rebounded in the third but Gregory had done enough to take the decision.