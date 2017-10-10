Isaac Lowe hopes frustrating period is at an end

Isaac Lowe says it’s time for the talking to stop as he hopes for a busy end to the year.

Morecambe’s former English and Commonwealth featherweight champion is pencilled in for a tick-over contest in Hull on October 27 as he waits for his British title chance to be confirmed.

The Westgate Warrior has forced to sit tight as the mandatory challenger to Lonsdale belt holder Ryan Walsh with it hoped there will be some positive news when promoters are again invited to bid to stage the contest on Wednesday.

Lowe insists the Norfolk fighter, who can still vacate a belt that he has won outright with three successful defences, has been looking to seal a deal to face a bigger name but now has only one option.

“It’s dragged on and on,” said the 23-year-old.

“I think he’s been holding out for a bigger fight but it’s getting to the stage where he’s got to fight me, no ifs, no buts.

“I honestly think it’s a fight I win though.

“It will be a really hard fight, I won’t be underestimating him, but I think I’ve got the tools to beat him.

“Hopefully we’ll find out what’s happening on Wednesday.”

Lowe has also seen his hopes of other fights dashed as the British title clash has been delayed.

After a technical draw in Denmark back in March he had hoped to rematch European champion Dennis Ceylan, only for the London 2012 Olympian to land a world title eliminator with Josh Warrington later this month, despite testing positive for cocaine.

A meeting with Matchroom Boxing prospect Reece Bellotti was also talked up but he will look to dethrone Commonwealth champion Jason Cunningham on Friday night.

“I’m desperate for the Ceylan rematch but he failed a drugs test and then goes straight into a world title eliminator,” said Lowe.

“Everybody seems to be dodging me.

“Eddie Hearn talked about the Reece Bellotti fight and now he’s fighting for my old belt on Friday.

“I would have been happy to get it on.

“I’m sick of talking about fights, I just want to get in there.”

That’s exactly what he’ll do at the Hull City Hall at the end of the month having had less than 10 rounds of action over the last 12 months.

“I’m just looking forward to getting back in the ring,” said Lowe.

“I should be able to get some rounds in knowing what’s happening with my British title fight.

“It’ll be a six-rounder under the radar that will help me shake off the cobwebs and get back in the mix.

“I just want to be busy. The British title fight might not happen until the end of January and I’d happily fight once a month.

“I want to be back in the public eye and I can’t wait for the feeling of the pre-fight nerves, having your hands wrapped, just being back in the ring.

“I need to be active.”

Lowe has tickets available for his ring return in Hull.

Call 07543 947221, get in touch with @IsaacLowe6 on Twitter or find him on Facebook.

The VIP Boxing card is being put together by his manager Steve Wood and is headlined by Evaldas Korsakas’ Central Area super welterweight title defence against Chris Jenkinson.