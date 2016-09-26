Heysham Atoms 52-8 West Bank

Heysham Atoms maintained their pursuit of a top four play-off place with their sixth victory on the bounce against the in-form West Bank side from Widnes, beating them 52-8.

The Atoms opened their account on the 15 minute mark after Billy Livingstone chipped through for centre Jack Lawton who picked up the ball and scored far out wide on the left.

Within five minutes West Bank hit back with a try but Jamie Cottle then scored his first try, running an excellent arc that took him over the line.

Quick thinking from Liam Hall from a penalty brought him a try and a 14-4 Atoms half time lead.

Josh Whyke came on at hooker for the second half and his impact was immediate, jumping out of dummy half finding Dan Helme who in turn put Cottle into a gap which he rounded off with a sharp turn of pace.

Whyke got on the score sheet himself, spotting a gap and darting away from the cover, scoring close to the posts.

Livingstone expertly provided Josh O’Donnell with an easy run to the line with a delayed pass which the prop forward gratefully accepted.

A contender for try of the game came next as Jake Harrison jinked his way left and right through the opposition before a one-handed off load out of the tackle to the supporting Cottle who sped away to complete his fine hat-trick.

West Bank had a glimmer of hope following a try in the right hand corner but The Atoms responded as Stuart Lacey picked up a loose pass on the 10 yard line and won the 60 meter foot race for the touch down.

The Atoms scored another excellent try when Marrin jumped from dummy half down the narrow side, passing to Lawton who in turn fed Dialon Hernandez who sped down the left wing and rounded the cover to score.

Lawton took The Atoms to the 50 point mark, showing an excellent turn of pace in the left centre channel and Livingstone made it six successful kicks from 10 attempts, giving the Heysham side a well-earned victory.