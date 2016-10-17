Heroes welcome for East Lancashire Olympians

While the weather was typically Mancunian, the welcome was anything but wet for Team GB's Olympic heroes.

An estimated 250,000 people lined the streets in the city centre, to celebrate Britain's most successful games in Rio.

And while Sophie Hitchon was unable to show off her hammer bronze medal, due to her training schedule taking her to the US, there were three more East Lancashire athletes celebrating their successes.

Former Burnley Bobcats swimmer Tom Hamer showed off his two silver medals from the Paralympic pool, where he was second in both the S14 200m and individual medley.

And Sawley's Jon Schofield was also proudly displaying his silver medal, as he upgraded on his bronze from London in the K2 200m canoe with partner Liam Heath.

Also taking the acclaim was West Bradford's Samantha Murray, modern pentathlon silver medalist at London and World champion in 2014 - who finished ninth in Rio this time around.