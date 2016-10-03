Has Tyson Fury retired from boxing?

Tyson Fury claims he has retired from boxing.

The Morecambe giant has been at the centre of headlines for the latest couple of weeks, his team first saying he was “medically unfit” to compete in his rematch with Wladimir Klitschko.

There were then reports over the weekend that Fury had tested positive for cocaine the day before the postponement was announced.

The WBO and WBA champion first responded in typically defiant fashion, sharing a picture on Twitter from the film Scarface, which shows the main character Tony Montana sat with a pile of cocaine on a table in front of him.

Fury imposed his face onto the picture, with the hashtag #tysonmontana which did little to clear up the confusion surrounding the reports.

Now however he appears to have decided that enough is enough.

He tweeted: “Boxing is the saddest thing I ever took part in...I’m the greatest and I’m also retired.”

Even before the recent controversy, Fury has regularly talked about hanging up the gloves.

Speaking days after his win over Klitschko last November, he said: “Retirement is a thought.

“It’s not about money for me or else I’d carry on until I couldn’t walk any more.

“It’s not about defending 100 times or staying on top for 35 years or breaking records.

“For me it was about beating Wladimir Klitschko, the man who couldn’t be beaten.”

The alledged postive cocaine test could lead to Fury being stripped of his titles.

ESPN reported he gave a urine sample to the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association in Lancaster on September 22, with the Morecambe heavyweight’s team declining to comment.

The 28-year-old had been due to face Klitschko in Manchester on October 29, but that clash was postponed on September 23.

One attempt at a rematch - set for July 9 - had already been shelved because of an ankle injury sustained by Fury.

Second time around his uncle and trainer Peter Fury revealed in an interview that his charge was “seeking help” and was at “an all-time low”.

The respected corner man said he felt his newphew has been the subject of a “witch-hunt” since becoming the heavyweight champion of the world.

The cocaine claims are the second time Fury has been embroiled in controversy surrounding drugs.

After the cancellation of the July 9 fight, it emerged that UK-Anti Doping (UKAD) had charged the champion over a urine sample taken in February 2015, and his cousin Hughie with a doping offence. They deny wrongdoing.

It was alleged the sample - taken nine months before Fury’s defeat of Klitschko - contained traces of the banned substance nandrolone.

Fury was provisionally suspended, but that ban has since been lifted, and his legal team said they would be suing UKAD over the allegations.

His hearing will be held next month.