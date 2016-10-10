Fury’s team want ‘champion in recess’ status with future of titles up in air

Tyson Fury’s trainer is happy for others to fight for his nephew’s world heavyweight titles as long as the Morecambe giant is first in line for a shot on his return.

The self-proclaimed ‘Gypsy King’ became the WBA and WBO champion after impressively defeating Wladimir Klitschko 11 months ago, but a scheduled rematch was twice postponed before a positive cocaine test last month.

Specialist medical support is now being given to Fury, who is the subject of a British Boxing Board of Control hearing on Wednesday where it will discuss withdrawing his licence.

Peter Fury says Team Fury would not contest the boxing authorities if they were to redistribute his belts, so long as his charge has the opportunity to fight for them once he is fit and well.

“We’re boxing people and we want to see fights and world champions,” he told BBC Radio 5 Live’s Sportsweek.

“We’re happy for the belts to be free, providing they can put him in champion in recess.

“As soon as Tyson is ready and able he can step back into it and fight whoever has got the belts and reclaim his title back.

“I think he will be back. I see him back in the gym March, April and I think he’ll resume his career.”

The corner man believes Tyson’s use of cocaine has been a result of depression.

Peter said: “Personally I don’t believe he’s had drug issues going back over six months.

“If he’s done something it’s been recent. I don’t think he’s got a drug addiction at all.

“Whatever he’s taken will be a result of the depression.

“The way he’s been received since he won the world title, to him, in his mind, he wasn’t recognised in anywhere near the way he should have been.

“It’s a combination of all of this that put him into depression.

“He just wants some space totally away from boxing, which is understandable.”

The trainer said he and promoter Mick Hennessy asked the boxer about his positive test for cocaine and that Tyson had denied using the recreational drug.

Then he however spoke to Rolling Stone magazine at length about his troubles, his cocaine use and his desire to commit suicide.

It all leaves Peter uncertain what to believe.

“There were things in the interview which were not correct,” he said.

“He said in his interview that he hadn’t been training at all, he hadn’t done any training for five months, well that’s totally untrue.

“Just how much is the truth? Your guess is as good as mine.”

The respected trainer remains confident Tyson will return to the ring in 2017 with the boxing authorities now left to decide what to do in the interim.