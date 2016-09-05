Fury-Klitschko rematch close to being finalised

Tyson Fury’s rematch with Wladimir Klitschko is close to being confirmed.

The long-awaited clash has been beset by problems since the original date of July 9 was put back after Morecambe’s world heavyweight champion picked up an ankle injury.

October 29 has been muted as the new date for some time but is yet to be rummer stamped.

A planned press conference was cancelled on Monday but Fury’s uncle and trainer says the talking is almost over.

Peter Fury tweeted: “Feel we are finally their fury v klitschko expect announcement very soon.

“Lot of political stuff but hopefully all done. Oct 29 Mcr Arena.

“Arena booked. Fighters ready, lawyers ready & promoters. Let’s go.”

In his column on frankwarren.com, promoter Frank Warren said: “The issues are in the process of being ironed out and we will hopefully be able to confirm the new date of October 29 very soon.

“In an ideal world, Tyson would probably be looking at making his second defence by now and mounting up the kudos he richly deserves after his exploits in Dusseldorf.

“Don’t get me wrong, this is still the best fight out there between the top two heavies in the world.

“It is just a pity that it has taken so long to come around again.”

Having stunned the world to win the WBA, WBO and IBF titles last November in Dusseldorf Fury has seen his plans to kick on and rule the world stall.

First came the injury then the news that he was being investigated by UK Anti-Doping, the 28-year-old charged over the alleged presence of a banned substance.

Both Fury, and his cousin Hughie, have a hearing on November 4 having strenuously denied the charge.

A provisional suspension imposed on June 24 has been lifted after an appeal.

Such have been the problems getting the rematch finalised Kiltschko even threatened to take Fury and his team to court.

The 40-year-old claimed the champion and his advisors had attempted to shift the goalposts of their agreement.

All those problems appear close to being finalised however with the fight less than two months away.