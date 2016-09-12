Fury fails to show at Klitschko press conference after car breaks down

Tyson Fury failed to show up at his press conference with Wladimir Klitschko after his car broke down.

Morecambe’s world heavyweight champion was due to go face-to-face with the Ukrainian great in London on Monday but was left stranded on the M6.

Uncle and trainer Peter Fury and manager Mick Hennessy were present to face the media with latter explaining Fury had run into difficulties.

The unbeaten WBA, WBO and Ring Magazine champion will defend his belts for the first time in a rematch at the Manchester Arena on October 29, the fight having finally been confirmed last week.

Fury stunned the world to lift the belts in Dusseldorf last November with the original July 9 rematch date postponed due to Fury’s ankle injury.

He is also still the subject of an investigation by UK Anti-Doping, the 28-year-old charged over the alleged presence of a banned substance.

A provisional suspension has been lifted with Fury and his cousin Hughie strenuously denying the charge.