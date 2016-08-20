Yeovil Town 0-1 Morecambe

A second-half goal from Kevin Ellison gave Morecambe their third successive league win to take them to the top of League 2.

Ellison scored from another of Morecambe's excellent counter attacks 10 minutes into the second half when he produced a fine finish to beat Artur Krysiak after good work from Jack Dunn and Lee Molyneux.

The Shrimps started the game on the front foot and went close to opening the scoring on three minutes when Alex Whitmore's header beat Krysiak but was cleared off the line by Alex Lawless.

The Shrimps continued to look threatening and Dunn forced Krysiak into two saves in quick succession with shots from the edge of the area, Ellison hitting the post with the follow up from one effort.

Yeovil looked dangerous themselves going forward and began to force a number of openings.

Giant striker Tom Eaves was in the thick of the action, firing two snapshots over from good openings before missing the target from close range after Barry Roche had made a superb save from a near-post flick.

Roche produced two more superb saves to deny Lawless and Ryan Hedges before the Glovers hit the woodwork themselves when Matt Dolan ghosted in at the far post to stab Otis Khan's excellent cross against the foot of the left-hand post.

The second half saw the play continue to swing from end-to-end with Ellison putting the Shrimps ahead with a cool finish.

Yeovil then held the upper hand and peppered the Morecambe goal with Roche again producing another man of the match performance with a tring of smart saves,

His best came on the hour when he tipped away a shot from Dolan low to his left before finishing the game with a flying save to tip over a free kick from the same player.

Morecambe had chances to counter themselves but failed to find a final ball but defended their lead superbly to keep their second successive clean sheet to take the points.

Yeovil: Krysiak, Mugabi, Butcher, Smith, Dickson (rep Sowunmi 83), Lawless, Dolan, Hedges (rep Campbell 63), Dawson, Khan (rep Zoko 63) Eaves. Subs not used: Maddison, Lea, Bassett.

Booked: Dawson.

Morecambe: Roche, Wakefield, Whitmore, Kenyon, Conlan, Rose, Fleming, Barkhuizen (rep Molyneux 51), Dunn (rep Turner 76), Ellison, Stockton (rep McGowan 81). Subs not used: Nizic, Mullin.

Booked: Fleming.

Referee: J Busby.

Attendance: 2,937