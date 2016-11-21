Winter weather hits weekend’s football

The football programme around Lancaster and Morecambe was hit hard by the wintery weather on Saturday.

Lancaster City’s game at Colne in the Evo-Stik First Division North was called off meaning the Dolly Blues’ next game is at home to Mossley on Tuesday night.

The club are set to pay tribute to former captain Neil Marshall after his death at the age of just 31.

Elsewhere the entire West Lancashire League programme was wiped out, including Slyne-with-Hest’s trip to Lostock St Gerards and Garstang’s Lancashire Amateur Shield quarter-final against AFC Monton.

There were just the two games in the Baines Bagguley Penhale North Lancashire and District Football League.

In Division One, TIC Dynamos of Overton and Middleton beat Carnforth Rangers Reserves 8-1, Matthew Thompson scoring four.

In the Eric Wilson Senior Challenge Cup, Trimpell & Bare Rangers were 7-1 winners over Storeys.