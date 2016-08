Morecambe fans will get a chance to be up close and personal with the players at an open day at the Globe Arena on Thursday.

Supporters are invited to come along on September 1 from 10.30am with the first-team training under the supervision of boss Jim Bentley from 11am to 12.30pm.

There will then be lunch with an opportunity to get autographs and pictures from 1.30pm to 2.30pm.

For more information call 01524 411797.