Slyne-with-Hest 5-2 Hesketh Bank: Woods stars in comeback

Slyne-with-Hest continued their upturn in form under new manager Garry Hunter with a big win at Bottomdale Road on Saturday.

It wasn’t all plain sailing for the hosts on Saturday, Hesketh Bank taking an early lead five minutes in.

Slyne failed to clear a routine corner and the ball dropped to Callum Edgar who fired home to open the scoring.

The goal didn’t spark the home side into life and it was 2-0 23 minutes in with Richard Burns on target for Hesketh Bank after some more charitable defending.

The comeback began on the half hour mark and after great work from Reece Pearce down the right-hand side a cross into the box found Alex Kay who reduced the arrears to 2-1.

Former Lancaster City Tom Woods was introduced at half-time and helped turn the game in Slyne’s favour with a man of the match display.

On 65 minutes another former Dolly Blues and Morecambe man Aaron Taylor intercepted a short back pass and rounded the ‘keeper before scoring to level things up at 2-2.

Shortly after, great work from Woods on the left allowed him to cut inside and fire into the top corner of the net to put Slyne in front for the first time.

Not content with coming from two down, Hunter’s side made sure of another three points in the closing stages.

With 18 minutes remaining, Callum Moore kept his cool to slot away a fourth before the striker’s second put the game to bed two minutes before the end of the 90.

The result lifts Slyne up to ninth in the table with a trip to second-placed Euxton Villa up next on Saturday.

The club would like to thank sponsors Enviro-Metals and The Lodge, Slyne, for their continued support.